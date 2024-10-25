Mozambique’s ruling party, Frelimo, has won the country’s divisive, violence-marred election, extending its 49-year grip on power in the southern African nation, according to official results.

Daniel Chapo, Frelimo’s relatively unknown presidential candidate, seen as an agent of change, will replace Filipe Nyusi, who has served two terms.

At 47, Chapo, who gained 71% of the vote, will be the first president born after independence in 1975. His closest challenger, Venâncio Mondlane got 20%.

Chapo said in his victory speech: “We remained silent all this time, for respecting the law. We are an organised party that prepares its victories.”

Following the announcement of the result, there have been violent protests in several towns and a number of people have been killed. There is also heavy police presence in some areas.

The election has been marred by allegations of rigging and the killing of opposition supporters, prompting protests across the country.

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who has also been hit by allegations of election fraud over the years, prematurely congratulated Chapo on his “resounding victory”, even before the results were announced.

Ossufo Momade, the candidate of former rebel group Renamo, which was previously the main opposition party, came in third with 6%.