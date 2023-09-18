The memorandum of understanding signed between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada strengthens CARICOM’s quest of reducing the Region’s large food import bill by 25% by 2025.

This is according to Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar, while speaking in parliament.

“The signing of this document strengthens our quest to achieve the CARICOM 25 by 25 plan, which is to try to reduce the food import bill by 25% by 2025,” he said.

The implementation of the CARICOM Agri-Food Systems Strategy in the Member States, is expected to help achieve this target, by giving special attention to priority crops and products such as poultry, corn, soya, meat (Goat, Sheep, Beef), rice and niche vegetables which are highly imported products in the region.