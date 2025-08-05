The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating a motor vehicle accident that occurred along the La Croix Public Road at approximately 7:20pm on Saturday, August 2.

Preliminary reports indicate that a silver Suzuki Escudo, registration number PJ-260, driven by Mr. Augustus Nedd, a 62-year-old farmer of Layou, ran off the roadway and went over an embankment.

At the time of the incident, the vehicle was carrying four passengers, including a newborn and two minors. None of these individuals sustained injuries.

One passenger, a 61-year-old Resident of Mesopotamia/Layou, sustained minor injuries, was treated at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, and has since been discharged.

Motor vehicle PJ-260 sustained damage as a result of the accident.

Investigations into the cause of the incident are ongoing.

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is reminding all motorists to exercise caution and vigilance when using the roadways.