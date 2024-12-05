A South Carolina mother is suing the toy company Mattel, after it mistakenly printed the address of a pornographic website on the packaging of a doll.

The singing dolls were released last month ahead of the release of the film Wicked.

The lawsuit claims her daughter immediately showed her the site featuring “hardcore, full-on nude pornographic images,” adding that they were “horrified” by what they saw and suffered emotional distress.

The court documents state that the pornographic website was an “inexcusable error” which caused the dolls to be “unfit for their intended purpose”.

The class action lawsuit is seeking $5m (£3.94m) in damages for anyone in the United States who bought the dolls with the error on their packaging.

Mattel apologised for what it described as an “unfortunate error” and recalled the dolls.