A 21-year-old mother of three has been faced with a hefty fine for the possession of cocaine with the intent to supply it to another and for the purpose of drug trafficking.

A release from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force states that on Sunday January 14th 2024, at about 6:15 a.m., officers from the Rapid Response Unit (RRU), Narcotics Unit, and Special Services Unit (SSU) conducted a joint operation in Layou and executed a Search Warrant at the house where Terrica Patterson, a 21-year-old Unemployed of Layou resides. During the search, a small darkish-looking purse was discovered with what appeared to be cocaine wrapped in a transparent plastic bag.

The defendant was cautioned and she admitted it was cocaine. She was then arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine. The drug was later weighed and amounted to 21 grammes.

Patterson appeared at the Serious Offences Court on Monday January 15th and pleaded guilty to the charges of:

Possession of 21 grammes of cocaine with intent to supply it to another, and

Possession of 21 grammes of cocaine for the purpose of drug trafficking.

She was fined $ 5000.00 to be paid by April 15, 2024, for the offence of drug trafficking or two (2) years in prison. For the offence of being in possession of a controlled drug, Patterson was reprimanded and discharged and placed on a bond for one (1) year. If she breaches the bond, she is mandated to pay a fine of $ 2000 forthwith or one (1) year in prison