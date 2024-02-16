Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 30-year-old mother of 7 of Campden Park.

On Wednesday14th February 2024, at about 11:40 a.m., police received a report of a stabbing incident in Campden Park.

The police responded and met a female lying unresponsive in her yard with what appeared to be stab wounds on her body. She was later identified as Carona Jennings and pronounced deceased at the scene by a medical practitioner.

A postmortem examination will be conducted on the body to ascertain the cause of death.

Jennings’ death is the seventh (7th) homicide recorded for 2024.

A male suspect is in custody assisting with the investigation.

Police are calling on anyone with information that can assist in this investigation to contact the Questelles Police Station at 1-784-456-1750, Police Emergency at 911/999, or any police station or police officer you are comfortable speaking with.

Police have given the assurance that any information received would be treated confidentially.