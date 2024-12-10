Po­lice in Trinidad are in­ves­ti­gat­ing the death of Sher­ry Ann Roet, a mother of 2, whose de­com­pos­ing body was found near a fish stall close to a tem­ple in Car­li Bay, Cou­va, yes­ter­day.

The victim’s body was found in a de­com­po­sed state, after officers of the Cou­va Po­lice Sta­tion responded to reports about a body seen hang­ing around 11 am.

In­ves­ti­ga­tors have not ruled out mur­der as a pos­si­bil­i­ty for her death.

Roet op­er­at­ed a small busi­ness sell­ing sweets and oth­er items with her common-law part­ner of over 20 years. One of the vehicles owned by the couple – a van, was dis­cov­ered near her body.

In­ves­ti­ga­tors have asked anyone with in­for­ma­tion to come for­ward and an au­top­sy is ex­pect­ed to be con­duct­ed to de­ter­mine the cause of death.