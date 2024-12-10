Police in Trinidad are investigating the death of Sherry Ann Roet, a mother of 2, whose decomposing body was found near a fish stall close to a temple in Carli Bay, Couva, yesterday.
The victim’s body was found in a decomposed state, after officers of the Couva Police Station responded to reports about a body seen hanging around 11 am.
Investigators have not ruled out murder as a possibility for her death.
Roet operated a small business selling sweets and other items with her common-law partner of over 20 years. One of the vehicles owned by the couple – a van, was discovered near her body.
Investigators have asked anyone with information to come forward and an autopsy is expected to be conducted to determine the cause of death.