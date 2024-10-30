A businesswoman, Marilyn John aka Maro, was shot and killed in Paul Over last night, just months after her son suffered the same fate.

John was shot just a few hundred feet from where she lives, with reports that her two grandsons, along with an adult male, were also in the vehicle.

Several police units responded to reports of loud explosions in the Paul Over area that did not sound like the traditional blowing of bamboo. When police arrived on the scene, they found her vehicle with several windows shot out and John was later pronounced dead at the scene, bringing the homicide count in SVG to 39.

The Johns is the second family in SVG and the Murray’s Village-Paul Over area to have two close relatives shot and killed this year.

Zeno Lee aka Sarge was shot and killed on June 16, less than two months after his younger brother, Zenroy Lee aka Chucky, was shot and killed in the East Kingstown community.