A 40-year-old Trinidadian secondary school teacher has been ordered to stay ten feet away from her two sons, after being charged with seven counts of cruelty against them.
The mother is being charged with abuse, including locking her two young children, ages six and seven, in a dog kennel and a basement as punishment.
The charges came after nine months of detailed investigations by the Child Protection Unit (CPU) and she was not called upon to plead.
The woman was granted $175,000 bail with surety before High Court Master Shabiki Cazabon and the matter was adjourned to January 21.
