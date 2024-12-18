A 40-year-old Trinidadian sec­ondary school teacher has been or­dered to stay ten feet away from her two sons, af­ter being charged with sev­en counts of cru­el­ty against them.

The mother is being charged with abuse, in­clud­ing lock­ing her two young chil­dren, ages six and sev­en, in a dog ken­nel and a base­ment as pun­ish­ment.

The charges came after nine months of de­tailed in­ves­ti­ga­tions by the Child Pro­tec­tion Unit (CPU) and she was not called up­on to plead.

The woman was grant­ed $175,000 bail with sure­ty be­fore High Court Mas­ter Shabi­ki Caz­abon and the mat­ter was ad­journed to Jan­u­ary 21.