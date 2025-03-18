Police in Guyana have arrested a 24-year-old woman after she allegedly beat her four-year-old daughter to death, with a piece of wood.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) stated that Lucinda Stephen was arrested in connection with the death of her daughter, Rianna Ambrose, who was killed on Thursday, March 13th.

In a statement the police said “The child was rushed to Aishalton District Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival. The alleged suspect was arrested and is presently in custody pending investigation. The piece of wood allegedly used to commit the act was also recovered at the scene.”

Police report that on Wednesday night, Stephen and her reputed husband, Regan Ambrose, were consuming alcohol at their home when an argument broke out between them, escalating into a scuffle.

Ambrose then left the home and went to the residence of his reputed wife’s sister, Joyce Stephen, whom he informed about the fight.

The Police further said “Joyce then gave Regan Ambrose a hammock to sleep in, and at about 3:00 a.m. in the morning, she went over to Lucinda’s home and found her hitting her four-year-old daughter five times on the head with a piece of wood, causing multiple head injuries”.