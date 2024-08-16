Of 17 dengue fever hospitalizations reported by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, most of them are children.

This is according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, who was at the time speaking on WE FM’s Issue At Hand program.

Prime Minister Gonsalves noted that while the Government is doing its part in combatting the rise of the mosquito population post hurricane Beryl, it is also important that the public do their part in the fight against Dengue as well.

“It’s worrying to me that we have 17 cases of hospitalization with dengue. And even more worrying than that number suggests, most of them are children. Now, while we’re addressing all our other problems, we have to be keeping our eye on the ball because Beryl has made this situation many, many times worse.” He said.

According to information from the health ministry released on Sunday August 11th, verified cases of dengue fever on the island had reached 213, with 17 hospitalizations as of August 9, 2024.