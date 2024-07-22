There will be an increase in vector control activities to combat mosquitoes, in the Southern Grenadines, Bequia as well as mainland St. Vincent.

The recent passage of category 4 hurricane Beryl which brought severe damage to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, has also resulted in an increase in mosquito breeding sites.

On the most recent edition of WE FM’s Issue At Hand program, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, while discussing post-Beryl relief work, announced that vector control efforts will be ramped up.

“We’re using equipment to clean the place and to treat it for mosquitoes. And there’s a team which has been put in place to assist the fogging for mosquitoes. By the way, yesterday I gave instructions for the Ministry of Health to hire Mr. Nash to mobilize, to supplement the work done by the environmental services to do the fogging where the mosquitoes throughout the whole of the southern Grenadines and also in Bequia and for the environmental services to be doing work in St. Vincent.” The Prime Minister said.

Member of Parliament for the Southern Grenadines during the Thursday July 18th session of parliament had called for urgent action to deal with a mosquito problem in the Southern Grenadines after the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl on July 1st.

Jamaica, which was also adversely affected by the passage of Hurricane Beryl, has also announced an increase in its vector control activities, following an increase in mosquito breeding sites.