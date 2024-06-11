A team of experts from the Kingdom of Morocco recently visited St. Vincent and the Grenadines to conduct preliminary work on the impact of the ash fall after the eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano.

A release from the Ministry of Agriculture states that the delegation has revealed measure that should be taken to sustain high quality soil that will boost agricultural production. The delegation is expected to conduct a 10-year bilateral cooperation evaluation.

Full Professor Researcher – expert in soil science, Pr. Khalil El Mejahed announced that after the eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano, St. Vincent and the Grenadines experienced changes in the soil’s physical and chemical properties.

Professor El Mejahed disclosed that this needs to be evaluated since it will impact the soil’s acidity, its characteristics and crop production. The soil expert stressed that it is essential to have a national soil assessment or analysis programme in providing mitigation measures while utilising strategies such as liming, ploughing and composting.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Labour and Industry, Saboto Caesar emphasised the impact of the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano which caused damage and loss to the Agriculture Sector.

The agriculture minister indicated that large quantities of ash cover was experienced and took the opportunity to thank the government and people of the Kingdom of Morocco for their support in this research process.