Chief Agricultural Officer Renato Gumbs is calling for increased youth participation in the various sub-sectors of agricultural production to help achieve food security for the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Delivering remarks at the 2022 World Food Day celebrations in Park Hill on Friday October 14th Gumbs said, the future lies with technology and it is very critical that children become involved in agriculture at an early stage.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture Nerissa Gittens-McMillan in her remarks at the World Food Day event said the old way of thinking about food and agriculture must be rejected and urged the embracing of a paradigm shift, to ensure no one is left behind.

The 2022 World Food Day celebrations were held under the theme “Leave NO ONE Behind: Better Production, Better Nutrition, Better Environment, Better Life”. The activities featured displays from a number of local farmers, production facilities, agro-processors and United Nations local offices among others. The annual observance hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Transformation, Forestry and Fisheries, resumed at the Park Hill Playing Field on Friday October 14, 2022 after a two-year hiatus.