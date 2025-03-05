Author, Matthias Williams launches “More than Just Dad” book in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The book is based on his dad who was a Vincentian, son of the soil, named Milton Williams, from Tromaca.

It is a cross between an inspirational read and a biography.

Rev. Dr. Milton Williams began his Christian ministry in St. Vincent but migrated to Grenada where he served until his death in 2021.

Using the recollections and testimonials of 11 persons, the author documents the character, journey and energy of Rev. Dr. Williams.

Williams explains that putting the project together was inspiring and motivating.

He encourages persons to take a read as he is certain that the testimonies of a simple, humble pastor sold out to a cause higher and bigger than himself, can also have an inspiring, motivating effect on readers.

The book is available: On Amazon, at The Gaymes Book Center and at The Kingstown Evangelical Church Office.