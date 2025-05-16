Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Saboto Caesar, said “Operation Homegrown” is a multifaceted program designed to bolster this country’s food and nutrition security.

The Minister was speaking on a live interactive program on Thursday, designed to sensitize the public on the special project.

He said “Operation Homegrown” intends to curb the impact of the global trade war, as well as the high food import bill, by supporting the local production of food.

Minister Caesar said, under the back yard garden program, over 3 thousand home gardens were created, providing home owners with necessary supplies to begin producing food, and “Operation Homegrown” will continue to support the creation of more home gardens, allowing home owners to become more self-sufficient.

He added that the Government of Brazil will be providing over 300 pounds of seeds for 25 vegetables, thus increasing the varieties of vegetables available for local consumption.

Several schools throughout the country provide meals to students through school feeding programs, and Minister Caesar said the project will assist these institutions to become more self-sufficient.

The Minister also noted that some home owners may produce more than they consume and under the project, a market for their produce would be created.