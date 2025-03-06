The Bermuda Police Service (BPS) continues to make waves with its 2024-2025 Legends & Superstars Sports Cards, revealing 35 of 44 planned collectible cards featuring the island’s top athletes.

According to Loop News, this month’s release highlights five new athletes.

In partnership with Hamilton Princess & Beach Club, the project has already showcased eight Legends and 27 Superstars, leaving only three Legends and six Superstars to be unveiled in the upcoming April and May 2025 releases.

Each card features the athlete’s photo, name, and sport on the front, with a detailed synopsis of their achievements and a personal quote at the back.

The initiative aims to celebrate Bermuda’s sporting talent while encouraging positive interactions between youth and police officers.