By summer of this year there will be more flights coming from the John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to the Argyle International Airport (AIA).

This was disclosed by Minister of Tourism Carlos James during a press conference held on Monday.

The Tourism Minister said the addition of flights is very timely as the Carnival season is right around the corner.

“We’ll see by this summer, additional flights being added to the JFK-Argyle route, the carrier is Caribbean Airlines, we normally would let the airlines make their announcements, but if you were to book to try to book to come to St. Vincent and the Grenadines today, by July 1st you will be able to have access to an additional flight coming to St. Vincent and the Grenadines,” Minister James said.

He noted that these new flights come at a good time as VincyMas 2023 is right around the corner, and he is looking forward to greater traffic during that time.

“…just in time for the Carnival period which I’m hoping to see a lot of visitors and Vincentians returning to the destination. So we’ll see by July and additional flight, which will take us to two flights weekly coming out of New York,” he said.

Minister James highlighted that figures indicate steady inbound and outbound traffic with the newly introduced daily service to AIA from MIA with American Airlines. The Tourism Minister said that since its inception on March 1st, 2023 both inbound and outbound capacity are averaging at just under 80% and 74% respectively.