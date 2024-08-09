There is a still a great need for contractors and workers, both skilled and unskilled by the Ministry of Housing.

This is according to the Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, who was at the time discussing the details of a report provided by the Housing Minister Orando Brewster.

The Prime Minister said that despite the call being out for two weeks now, there had only been 24 contractors who answered it.

“The ministry is still looking for more contractors to work with us. After putting out the call for two weeks, we receive only 24 new contractors. Contractors, you are out there, skilled workers, unskilled workers involving construction, please contact the ministry of housing. If you want to get involved in the housing program, please contact BRAGSA. If you want to get involved in the building program in relation to government buildings, schools and the like, and further clean up and everything, please.” He said.

The Prime Minister, referring to information included in the housing minister’s report, said that while there are currently 135 contractors registered with the housing ministry, that number is not nearly when one considers that there are approximately 5,000 homes that need to be repaired.

“Brewster writes here: At this point, we have only 135 contractors registered with housing in all the constituencies. We need more. A person may say 135, that’s plenty contractors. But I have over 4,000, 5,000 houses which I have to repair and build. I don’t have all the money in hand yet, but day by day sweet Jesus we will get to it. But the money which I have, I want to spend it, I don’t want to keep it. And in big block letters, Brewster writes here, we need more contractors, builders and skilled tradesmen and women urgently come to the Ministry of Housing to register. Please bring with you a valid ID, NIS number and banking information. Because we want to make sure you get your NIS. And we want to make sure that we can pay money straight into the bank.” He said.

Prime Minister Gonsalves at the time took the opportunity to appeal to persons whose homes have been affected by the passage of category 4 hurricane Beryl, but have not been seen by an assessor to get in contact with the Ministry of Housing as soon as possible.