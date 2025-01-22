Montserrat, in collaboration with the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), has embarked on a groundbreaking initiative to craft its first-ever National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP).

This document, a critical policy tool for nations that are parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), will outline Montserrat’s roadmap for meeting its biodiversity commitments.

The NBSAP aims to enhance ecosystem services, address the ongoing loss of biodiversity, and promote sustainable development while carefully balancing environmental, social, and economic priorities.

The project was officially launched at the Montserrat Cultural Centre in December 2024, where representatives from the Government of Montserrat and the OECS Commission addressed attendees.

Montserrat stands to benefit from three key initiatives under this program: The development of the NBSAP, Installation of an artificial reef and Inclusion in the Regional Environmental Data Portal.