The Regional Health Agency in Martinique has confirmed the French Caribbean Island’s first monkeypox case.

In a statement issued on Friday, ARS Martinique said the first case of monkeypox has been detected. The adult who was treated a few days ago had travelled to a region where the virus is circulating.

The patient from the island who resides in Martinique shows no signs of seriousness and was placed under solitary confinement at home. The Martinique ARS and France Antilles public health team as well as the doctor who treated the patient have begun investigations to trace the chain of contacts.