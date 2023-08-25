Mohamed Salah will stay at Liverpool despite fresh speculation linking him with a move to the Saudi Pro League, says manager Jurgen Klopp.

Al-Ittihad are reported to be interested in the Egypt forward, 31, who joined the Reds from Roma in 2017.

Speaking before Liverpool’s Premier League game with Newcastle on Sunday, Klopp said Salah is “100% committed” to the club.

It is believed Liverpool do not want to sell a player who only signed a new three-year deal last summer and with the transfer window closing on 1 September.

Salah’s agent has also previously played down talk of a move to Saudi Arabia.