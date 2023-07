England all-rounder Moeen Ali will not play any part with the ball or in the field on day two of the fifth Ashes Test after injuring his groin.

Moeen, 36, was injured running a single while batting on day one and, with his movement restricted, hit 23 off his next eight balls before being bowled.

He did not take to the field when England bowled as Australia reached 61-1 in reply to the hosts’ 283.

It leaves Joe Root as England’s only real spin option on day two.