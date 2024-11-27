Moderators, invigilators, and scorers involved in administering the OECS Early Mathematics Assessment (OEMA) recently participated in a training workshop.

The training took place on Tuesday 12 November, 2024 at the curriculum unit and saw Math teachers and assessors, along with Ministry officials in attendance.

A release from the Ministry stated that the OEMA is aimed at identifying areas for improvement in Mathematics and providing targeted support for our early learners.

The piloting of the diagnostic assessment is already underway, in primary schools across SVG and in similar institutions across the OECS member states.

The OEMA and the OERA (OECS Early Reading Assessment) will soon be introduced in schools, alongside a standardized digital curriculum known as the Digital OECS Harmonized Primary Curriculum (D-OHPC).