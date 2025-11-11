This morning, the Ministry of National Mobilization, Social Development, Family, Gender Affairs and Persons with Disabilities officially launched the Mobile Vincentian Empowerment (M.O.V.E) Service.

The Disability MOVE Programme provides safe national transport and essential empowerment services for Persons with Disabilities, promoting independence, inclusion, and equal access to opportunities across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The progamme is launched in collaboration with UNICEF and the European Union.

Together with the partners, SVG is driving change, one journey at a time.