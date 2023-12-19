Australia bowler Mitchell Starc became the most expensive signing in Indian Premier League history when he was bought for £2.3m by Kolkata Knight Riders.

The bid for Starc broke the record set earlier in Tuesday’s auction when Pat Cummins was sold for £1.9m.

That fee beat the £1.85m paid for England’s Sam Curran in 2022.

Elsewhere, England bowler Chris Woakes was sold to Punjab Kings and team-mate Harry Brook went to Delhi Capitals.

Woakes cost £400,000 and Brook £380,000 – a drop from the £1.35m fee paid for him last year.