The Beauty Shows Committee of the Carnival Development Corporation will host the second edition of The Queens’ Runway Fashion Show on August 31, 2024 at the La Vue Boutique Hotel and Beach Bar.

The event which started in 2022, will this year feature past queens and contestants as well as current contestants as models, and showcase designs from nine (9) local designers, all while raising funds to donate to the national relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl.

Chairperson of the BSC, Aviar Charles said this year, one of the contestants in the pageant is from Union Island, an island which was significantly destroyed during the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

Since then, all of the contestants have leveraged their influence to receive donations to assist those displaced by the Hurricane, including their fellow contestant, and the committee wishes to continue doing the same. Accordingly, part proceeds from “The Queens’ Runway” will be donated to the National Emergency Management Organisation to assist with the recovery efforts for the Island.

Charles said that evening promises to be the ultimate event of style, fashion, flair and entertainment and patrons can expect to see designs in seven (7) segments; Resort / Chic Wear, The Queens’ Runway, Casual / Hip Wear, Cocktail Wear, Miss SVG Attire, A Royal Dream, and The Finale. In addition, patrons will also have an opportunity to win tickets to the Miss SVG Pageant amongst other prizes.

The nine (9) designers to be featured at “The Queens’ Runway” are Letties Couture Creations, ChaDe, Atelier Shernicia, Solange Couture, Owen Paul Couture, ENVE, Fashion is Payne, AfiShall Designs, and Kimmystic Clo.