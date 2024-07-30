Reigning Miss SVG 2023, Arena Foy is currently in Taipei, Taiwan pursuing a four-week beauty industry course, courtesy the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund (Taiwan ICDF).

In a historic visit and as a testament of the relationship between the Beauty Shows Committee and the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan), Ms. Foy is the first reigning queen to travel to Taiwan to participate in a programme of this nature.

As reigning queen, Ms. Foy has been given the opportunity to hone her skills with respect to entrepreneurship, personal beauty, styling, and special effects makeup, with emphasis on hands-on practice in professional settings with industry leaders. Upon return, Ms. Foy will be poised to facilitate sessions as a seed instructor and provide opportunities for other Vincentians, to navigate the industry.

Ms. Foy started her own makeup studio business “Slaya’s Place” and is widely known as Rena Slays. In speaking about her participation, she expressed that she is honoured to have been given this opportunity which would undoubtedly redound to her professional development and the development of the industry in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Miss Foy expressed gratitude to Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund (Taiwan ICDF) for the opportunity. She returns to the state on August 9 th 2024, to continue her duties in preparation for the staging of Miss SVG on October 5th 2024.