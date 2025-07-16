Miriam Roache, President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Co-operative League, has been elected Assistant Secretary to the Board of Directors of the Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions (CCCU).

Ms. Roache will serve a three-year term on the CCCU Board.

The election took place during the CCCU’s 54th Annual General Meeting on June 24th, 2025, in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

The historic appointment marks the first time a Vincentian woman has been elected to the CCCU Board in the 62-year history of the SVG Co-operative League.

Ms. Roache also holds the distinction of being the second female President of the League, and was the longest serving female President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Co-operative Credit Union.

She brings to the CCCU Board a wealth of experience in credit union governance, regulatory compliance, and organizational leadership, honed over decades of public service and community advocacy.

Outstanding affiliate awards were also presented at the Convention, as St. Vincent and the Grenadines was recognized with the award for the highest membership growth among CCCU affiliates.

The CCCU is the regional trade and development organization for credit unions in the Caribbean, representing over 2.7 million members.