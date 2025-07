The Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and CultureĀ is inviting persons to attend the BTR1/TNC Workshop, to be held from July 21st to 25th, 2025, at the UWI Global Campus in Kingstown.

The Five (5) day workshop will include expert-led sessions, hands-on exercises, and in-depth insights into ETF requirements and institutional readiness.

To RSVP, persons are asked to email emdsvg@gmail.com or call 784-456-1111 ext 3619.