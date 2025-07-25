The Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture has announced that it is in final preparations for the annual Kids Tourism Summer Camp, set to be hosted from August 4th to August 8th 2025, based at the Girl Guides Headquarters in Level Gardens.

The camp aims to educate and excite children aged 8 to14 years old on the value of the tourism industry.

This vibrant, educational initiative is designed to blend interactive workshops, field trips, eco-activities, and cultural immersion exercises, offering campers a unique opportunity to learn about the tourism industry, their environment and their role in building a sustainable and vibrant nation.

Mrs. Faylene King, Director of Tourism emphasized the importance of early engagement with the nation’s youth.

She noted that children are the heartbeat of our future and the camp provides an opportunity to plant seeds of national pride and responsibility for our country.

The Kids Tourism Summer Camp forms part of the Ministry of Tourism’s broader commitment to cultural preservation, environmental sustainability, and youth empowerment.

The initiative reflects the Ministry’s vision of ensuring that even the youngest citizens are equipped to contribute meaningfully to the sustainable development of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.