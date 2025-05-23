This Sunday, May 25th, 2025, the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, invites Vincentians, and our African brothers and sisters studying here in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, to gather at the Sion Hill Intersection from 11:00 a.m. for a vibrant celebration of African Liberation Day.

The formal programmme commences at 3:00pm.

Rooted in resilience, identity, and unity, this day is a powerful reminder that “We are African, wherever we may be.”

There will be:

Cultural performances and drumming,

African fashion and local cuisine,

Mini exhibitions, arts and crafts, and

Inspiring speeches and more.

The Ministry of Tourism is encouraging persons to honour shared heritage, embrace cultural pride, and walk together in strength and solidarity.