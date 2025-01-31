The Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development, and Culture has planned a series of school visits, as part of its Tourism Education Programme.

This Programme aims to deepen students’ understanding of the importance of tourism to the socio-economic development of our country.

The following schools will be visited during the month of February:

Bishop’s College Kingstown on February 4th at 9:45am

Kingstown Anglican School will also be visited on that day at 10:45am

Lodge Village Government School on February 6th at 10:45 am

Thomas Saunders Secondary School on February 18th at 10:45 am

And Calder Government School on February 20th at 10:45 am

The SVG Tourism Education Programme is an educational tool provided by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority. It covers topics related to tourism, including what it is, who is a tourist, and how to take care of the environment.