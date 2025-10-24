On July 29th, 2025, technical officers from the Department of Tourism, in collaboration with officers from the Department of Forestry, visited the Owia Waterfall- to conduct a preliminary assessment of the site’s potential for development.

This assessment forms part of a broader strategy- to enhance tourism product development- across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Such projects not only appeal to international visitors- but also provide meaningful recreational spaces for Vincentians, strengthening domestic tourism- and fostering a deeper sense of national pride in our natural heritage.

The promotion of local travel -encourages greater appreciation of SVG’s unique landscapes -and helps to distribute the economic benefits of tourism- more equitably- across- communities.