The Sustainable Development Unit in the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture yesterday joined with the world in celebrating World Ozone Day 2025, under the Theme: From Science to Global Action – 40 Years of the ViennaConvention.

This year’s theme is a reminder that when science guides policy and communities take action, we can solve global environmental challenges.

The department encouraged persons to join the global effort to protect the ozone layer.

The Ozone Layer is the invisible shield in our atmosphere that protects us from the sun’s harmful UV rays.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has been protecting the ozone layer since 1996, consistently exceeding international targets and building local expertise.

To learn more about ozone protection and how you can help, persons can contact the National Ozone Unit at nousvg@gmail.com