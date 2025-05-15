The Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, partnered with Caribbean Airlines to host the Caribbean Airlines Career Caravan in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, from May 7th to 9th, 2025.

The exciting initiative provided hundreds of secondary school students across the country, with an immersive and engaging opportunity to explore career pathways in aviation, tourism, agriculture, finance, and sustainable development.

The Career Caravan featured interactive presentations, panel discussions with industry professionals, and first-hand learning sessions designed to spark curiosity and inspire future career choices.

Students from various secondary schools across the country participated in the three-day initiative.

In addition to Caribbean Airlines and the Ministry of Tourism, the initiative was made possible through the collaboration of several key partners, including the ⁠Ministry of Agriculture, Sandals Resorts Saint Vincent, ⁠⁠Bequia Plantation Hotel, and ⁠⁠KCCU LTD.

These stakeholders played a vital role in showcasing the diversity and richness of the tourism and civil aviation sectors, and the interconnectedness with agriculture and finance.

This Career Caravan reflects the Ministry’s ongoing commitment to empowering youth through exposure, education, and experience.

It also underscores the collaborative spirit that is essential to strengthening the linkages between tourism and other key sectors for sustainable national development.