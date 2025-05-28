The Ministry of National Mobilization in collaboration with UNICEF, is undertaking initiatives to strengthen national systems for the protection and support of children, and families affected by the 2024 Beryl Disaster.

Recognizing the ongoing challenges faced by vulnerable households, the Ministry’s efforts aim to expand access to social development services at the district level, increase public awareness of social issues, and support key groups including children, youth, persons with disabilities, the elderly, and economically vulnerable households.

As part of these initiatives, the Ministry is organizing a District Day activity designed to:

i. Provide information and raise public awareness about the Ministry’s departments and services including those related to social protection, cooperatives, gender affairs, and child development. Informational booths will be established per district with all participating stakeholders.

ii. And promote awareness and education through brochures, displays, and interactive sessions. Distribution of Family Care packages to existing and potential beneficiaries.

In addition, they will host the Community Olympics Campaign (COOL Campaign).

Activities include a roll relay, road tennis, street twenty cricket, and a sensory obstacle course as well as other traditional games. It is the flagship component of the Project, which aims to raise awareness and promote the rights of vulnerable populations-particularly Persons with Disabilities – and the Elderly.