The Ministry of National Mobilization, Social Development, Family, Gender Affairs and Persons with Disabilities invites the public to the Community Olympics Outreach & Learning (C.O.O.L) Campaign — a vibrant celebration of inclusion, community spirit, and fun through sports.

This 3rd C.O.O.L Campaign will be held on Saturday, June 21st 2025 at the Redemption Sharpes Playing Field, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Activities will include roll relay, road tennis, Street-20 Cricket and a sensory obstacle course.

There will be teams of 6 from four constituencies, who will come together to compete.

Added attractions will include bouncing castle, trampoline, cultural performances as well as free popcorn.

The C.O.O.L Campaign aims to promote the rights of our vulnerable populations including persons with disabilities and the elderly.

The Ministry is encouraging persons to come together to build stronger, more inclusive communities, where everyone belongs and participates.