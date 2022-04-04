World Autism Awareness Day is an internationally recognized day on April 2 every year, encouraging Member States of the United Nations to take measures to raise awareness about people with autism spectrum disorder throughout the world.

On Saturday, in recognition of this day, an official message from the Ministry of National Mobilization released, where they defined autism as well as listed some of the signs of it.

“Autism spectrum disorder is a neurological and developmental disorder that affects how people interact with others, communicate, learn and behave. Although Autism can be diagnosed at any age, it is described as a developmental disorder because the condition typically starts during childhood and continues into adulthood and symptoms generally appear in the first two years of life”

The Ministry, citing the diagnostic and statistical manual of mental disorders, a guide created by the American Psychiatric Association, listed the following as telltale signs of the disorder:

Difficulty with communication and interaction with other people Restricted interest and repetitive behaviors Symptoms that affect their ability to function in school, work and other areas of life.

Autism is known as a spectrum disorder due to the wide variation in the type and severity of symptoms experienced by people. Persons of all genders, races, ethnicities and economic backgrounds can be diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.