The Child Development Division in the Ministry of National Mobilization hosted a symposium on Thursday April 10th, 2025, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs conference room in observance of Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month.

The event was held under this year’s theme: “Children are our priority, protect them so that their future can become a reality.”

The symposium brought together educators, policymakers, child advocates, and members of the public sector to raise awareness about child abuse and neglect, and to renew national commitment to child protection.

Delivering the welcoming remarks, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Mobilization, Marissa Finch-Burke, emphasized that child abuse remains a harsh and troubling reality, one that is often inflicted by individuals who should be the primary protectors of children.

Adrian Messiah, President of the National Association of Early Childhood Educators, spoke about neglect, describing it as a form of abuse that is often invisible but deeply damaging.

Students, Rahj Bulze, of the Dr. JP Eustace Memorial Secondary School, and Triston Medica of the St. Mary’s Roman Catholic School also made presentations at Thursday’s Child Abuse Awareness Symposium.