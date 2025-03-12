The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment, on Monday March 10th, 2025, bid farewell to the outgoing Permanent Secretary, Mr. Cuthbert Knights, and welcomed its incoming Permanent Secretary Ms. Nerissa Gittens.

Mr. Knights takes on his new role as Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour.

Ms. Nerissa Gittens joins the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and the Environment with many years of experience in the public service.

The Ministry has stated that they look forward to her guidance and leadership as it continues to improve the delivery of healthcare services across St Vincent and the Grenadines.