The Minister of Health, Hon. Jimmy Prince has said that the Ministry is set to acquire three (3) more Heamodialysis machines to expand its services.

The move, forms part of the revolution in the healthcare sector, and is expected to reduce the strain on the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Centre- in Georgetown.

Minister Prince, in an interview, said the machines will be placed at the Evesham Health Centre, providing Heamodialysis to patients in Marriaqua and surrounding areas.

Currently there are seventy-one (71) patients receiving Heamodialysis treatment free of cost at the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Centre.

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines spends approximately 75,000 dollars per year, per patient, and this amounts to 5 million dollars annually.