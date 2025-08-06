The Ministry of Health is set to commence Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) testing by October 2025.

HPV is the main cause of cervical cancer in women.

According to reports from the Ministry of Health, from 2020-2024 approximately Forty-four (44) women have died of Cervical Cancer in St. Vincent and the Grenadines country.

Speaking in Parliament on Monday July 28th, in response to a question, Minister of Health, Hon. St Clair “Jimmy” Prince says that the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO), has encouraged immunization through HPV vaccines, and it is hoped that by 2030, 90 per cent of girls are immunized against HPV infection by the age of 15.

The Minister added that despite the availability of the vaccine, and its proven effectiveness against cervical cancer, it has been met with hesitancy.

Minister Prince says in the meantime, the Ministry continues to promote yearly Pap-smears at post-natal clinics throughout the country, and has increased its public education campaign on HPV Vaccines and Cervical cancer.