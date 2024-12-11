The Mental Health, Psychosocial Support Technical Working Group (MHPSS TWG) within the Ministry of Health has received a donation from the Build Back Equal Project funded by Global Affairs Canada, to assist with the rollout of the “How Yuh Feeling?” project.

The donation consisted of books, games, crayons and puzzles.

Representative from the Ministry of Health, Julie Douglas Russell, Senior Nursing Officer- Community Services, commended “the incredible yet gruelling work” first responders continue to provide to residents of the Grenadine islands, noting that the health care workers remained at the duty stations while their own homes had been destroyed, to care for those in need.

Representative from the UN Women Multi-Country Office- Caribbean Tonni Brodber, acknowledged the critical need for the project, commending the staff for their dedication noting they too are individually impacted.

She commented, “We are working with our partners to continue this type of investment. This work needs to be happening in good times and bad. We are responding to a hurricane now, but there are other moments of crisis in people’s lives every day that they are struggling through.”

Post-disaster, mental health and psycho-social support are integral to helping individuals and communities recover from hurricanes as they support affected populations in regaining a sense of control and empowerment in their lives.