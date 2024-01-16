With Caribbean countries recording cases of the rare disease, leprosy, the Ministry of Health has reassured Vincentians that the disease does not spread easily and that treatment for the disease is very effective.

In a release issued January 16th 2024, the health ministry stated that St. Vincent and the Grenadines has not seen any new cases of leprosy for the period 2022 to January 15th 2024.

Information provided by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, shows that for the years 2018, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023, there no cases of leprosy recorded. 2019 being the last year that a case of the rare disease was recorded with the health ministry stating that case was successfully manage and the patient is now living a normal life.

The Ministry of Health said that it will continue to closely monitor the situation in neighboring islands while increasing surveillance for leprosy throughout SVG.

Hansen’s disease (also known as leprosy) is an infection caused by a slow-growing bacteria. The leprosy bacteria can be spread when a person with Hansen’s disease (leprosy) coughs or sneezes, and someone else breathes in the droplets containing the bacteria repeatedly (over a prolonged period of time).

Leprosy can affect the nerves, skin, eyes, and lining of the nose (nasal mucosa). With early diagnosis and treatment, the disease can be cured.

The ministry in their release noted that people with Leprosy disease can continue to work and live an active life during and after treatment.