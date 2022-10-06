The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment has launched a new initiative called “Vincy Moves” within the Independence calendar, organised by the National Independence Committee.

Chief Health Promotion Officer within the Ministry of Health, Shanika John elaborated on the overwhelming need to battle our rising health issues concerning Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, heart conditions, hypertension, and cancers.

“On October 22nd at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St. Vincent and the Grenadines will join other member states as we launch Vincy Moves. This is particularly symbolic as it represents one of the most significant components as we move people across St. Vincent and the Grenadines during the month of our independence.

Some of the activities will include island relays, walkathons, health village, stakeholder consultations, training and a lot of fun activities that would center at the Arnos Vale playing field but will activities commemorating from different parts of the country, including the Grenadines,” John said.

Ms. John said the Vincy Moves program is designed to be a comprehensive health promotion campaign that embraces the charter of health promotion.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Health, on launch day 22nd October 2022 Vincentians can expect a full suite of events including physical activity, nutrition guidance, health screening, and participation based group activities.

The release states that the aim of Vincy Moves is to help Vincentians achieve their full potential in health as a nation.