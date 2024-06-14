World Blood Donor Day, observed annually on June 14th, is set to unite nations worldwide in honoring the invaluable contributions of blood donors. Led by the World Health Organization (WHO) alongside its partners, this year’s theme, “20 years of celebrating giving: Thank you donors!” reflects on two decades of generosity and lifesaving efforts.

In a bid to raise awareness and express gratitude, the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and the Environment has issued a call to action. They urge individuals to participate by wearing red attire today Friday June 14th, symbolizing solidarity with blood donors and their crucial role in healthcare systems globally.

This initiative not only aims to promote the importance of blood donation but also serves as a tribute to the countless donors who have made a difference in saving lives.