The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is urgently appealing to Vincentians to become regular, voluntary blood donors in a bid to address a critical and ongoing shortage.

Officials warn that the country’s blood supply is dangerously low, and with donated blood having a shelf life of just 35 days, the need for consistent donations is more important than ever. While blood drives provide temporary relief, the Ministry stresses that sustainable solutions require long-term commitment from the public.

“Your decision to give blood could mean the difference between life and death for a loved one, friend, or even a stranger,” the Ministry stated in a release.

Just one unit of donated blood can save up to three lives, as it is separated into red blood cells, plasma, and platelets — each used to treat different medical conditions. Without a stable blood bank, surgeries, emergency procedures, and childbirths risk being delayed or cancelled.

Vincentians aged 17–60 are encouraged to donate every 3–4 months. Donors can visit the blood bank at Milton Cato Memorial Hospital or the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Centre. The Ministry is also urging pregnant women or those preparing for surgery to ask friends or family to donate in advance on their behalf.

For more information, call the MCMH at 456-1185 ext. 4115 or the Diagnostic Centre at 532-1200 ext. 4386.