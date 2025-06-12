The Bahamas Ministry of Health & Wellness has issued an advisory, reminding the public that sea lice are commonly present in the warm waters surrounding The Bahamas from March to August.

Sea lice are the larvae of jellyfish that float on the sea surface and tend to gather near the shoreline, especially in shallow, calm waters.

They are barely visible to the human eye.

Skin contact can often result in dermatitis or “sea bathers’ eruption,” which occurs when the larvae becomes trapped between swimwear and the skin.

The eruptions produce a prickly or stinging sensation that progresses into a bumpy, red rash within 4 to 24 hours following exposure.

Officials warn that people should avoid scratching or scraping the affected area, as it may cause further irritation and skin damage.

The ministry also advises beachgoers to be aware of their individual risk, especially if they have strong allergic reactions.