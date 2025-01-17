Four types of cancer have been identified by the Ministry of Health for immediate increased action during 2025.

These cancers are colorectal, cervical, breast and prostate cancer.

Minister of Health, St. Clair Jimmy Prince during his contribution to the 2025 Budget Debate on Thursday January 16th, said those four cancers are among the leading causes of mortality in this country.

“We have identified four cancers for immediate action. These are colorectal cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer and prostate cancer. I underline them, because again, these are at the base of our problems as far as mortality is concerned here in this country.

Evidence-based protocols have been developed and will be implemented in 2025 for these priority cancers. So these screening programs will be brought directly to the communities where they are needed. Again, this is a hallmark of our system. We take the services to the people. In some instances, for example, breast cancer, we will promote self-referral. This will allow people to access mammograms by having to first consult a healthcare provider. Of course, the eligibility criteria will be made known.”

The Health Minister went on to explain that of the four types of cancer identified for increased action this year, cervical cancer is by and large preventable.

“Cervical cancer is by and large preventable, and I know the officials in the ministry will launch a cervical cancer program very, very soon because they are of the view that this is a problem in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. We know that most cases of cervical cancer is attributable to Human papillomavirus, and we are now in advanced discussions with some partners, including PAHO, and University of Miami, about expanding cervical screening program to include HPV testing, among other things. Access to HPV testing will be made free of cost to the population. The same way dialysis is provided, free of cost. If we want people to do what we want them to do, we have to give them a send-in.”

